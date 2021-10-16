Laurion Capital Management LP Makes New $482,000 Investment in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stride in the first quarter worth $48,797,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Stride by 34.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,514,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,189,000 after buying an additional 640,406 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Stride in the first quarter worth $13,664,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Stride by 29.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,219,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,731,000 after buying an additional 279,598 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stride in the second quarter worth $8,896,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stride alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LRN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Stride in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of LRN stock opened at $34.29 on Friday. Stride, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.39 and a 12 month high of $37.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.62.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.79 million. Stride had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 9.33%. Stride’s revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stride Profile

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.