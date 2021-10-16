Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.41 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Shares of HTLD stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $16.57. The company had a trading volume of 484,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,340. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day moving average is $17.51. Heartland Express has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $20.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.20%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Heartland Express stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 56.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Heartland Express declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, August 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase 3,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

