Laurion Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 31,652 Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 31,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 61.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 383,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 146,419 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 876,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,893,000 after acquiring an additional 72,898 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,604,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,090 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $675,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 691.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 218,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 190,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

LBRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Oilfield Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.41.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 54,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $769,302.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 7,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $86,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 515,420 shares of company stock worth $6,492,412. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.40. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 3.09. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $17.78.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $581.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.42 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. Analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Oilfield Services Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

