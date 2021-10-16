Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25, RTT News reports. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE AA traded up $7.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,353,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,331,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 2.52. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $12.03 and a 1-year high of $56.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.48%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Alcoa from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.36.

Alcoa declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 14th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

