Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Short Interest Up 57.2% in September

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, an increase of 57.2% from the September 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PPRUY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Kering in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Kering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

PPRUY traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.76. The stock had a trading volume of 57,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Kering has a 1-year low of $59.90 and a 1-year high of $93.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.74.

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

