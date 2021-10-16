DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Short Interest Update

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a growth of 58.6% from the September 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of DENSO stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.79. 16,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,044. The company has a market cap of $54.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.81. DENSO has a 52 week low of $22.48 and a 52 week high of $36.92.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.28 billion. DENSO had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 7.83%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DENSO will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENSO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

About DENSO

DENSO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive component and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It operates through the following business divisions: Automotive, Consumer Products, Industrial Products, and New Business Fields. The Automotive division develops and manufactures powertrain control systems, gasoline and diesel engine management systems, semiconductor sensors, micro electronic devices, car and bus air conditioning systems, telematic products, body electronics, windshield wiper systems, power windows, power steering, and power sliding doors.

