Algert Global LLC Has $301,000 Stock Position in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Algert Global LLC reduced its stake in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,910 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Brightcove were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Brightcove in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brightcove alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on BCOV. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Brightcove from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Shares of BCOV opened at $12.27 on Friday. Brightcove Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $25.26. The company has a market capitalization of $500.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day moving average of $14.01.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Brightcove had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $51.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.14 million. On average, research analysts predict that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brightcove news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 6,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.45 per share, for a total transaction of $71,253.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 156,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,773,264. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Brightcove

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.