Algert Global LLC Invests $313,000 in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFIN. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at $1,762,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 233.3% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DFIN opened at $37.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.18 and a 200 day moving average of $31.74. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $38.64.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.20 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 17.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 31,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $1,076,538.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,129,839.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Donnelley Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

