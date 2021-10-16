10,780 Shares in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Bought by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ASIX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,637,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,385,000 after acquiring an additional 308,615 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 22,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

ASIX stock opened at $44.27 on Friday. AdvanSix Inc. has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $45.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.36 and a 200-day moving average of $33.01.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $437.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.80 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 21.12%. Equities analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

About AdvanSix

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

