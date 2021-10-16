The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Receives $117.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.60.
A number of research firms recently commented on JYNT. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of The Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of The Joint from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.
Shares of The Joint stock opened at $79.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.03 and a beta of 1.31. The Joint has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $111.06.
In other The Joint news, CFO Jake Singleton sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total transaction of $269,555.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,530.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $2,023,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,614 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,356. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its stake in The Joint by 195.8% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 11,239 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in The Joint in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in The Joint in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in The Joint by 53,032.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 116,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 116,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Joint by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,014,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.
The Joint Company Profile
The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.
Read More: Hold Rating
Receive News & Ratings for The Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.