The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Receives $117.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.60.

A number of research firms recently commented on JYNT. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of The Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of The Joint from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of The Joint stock opened at $79.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.03 and a beta of 1.31. The Joint has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $111.06.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.58 million. The Joint had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 41.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Joint will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Joint news, CFO Jake Singleton sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total transaction of $269,555.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,530.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $2,023,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,614 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,356. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its stake in The Joint by 195.8% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 11,239 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in The Joint in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in The Joint in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in The Joint by 53,032.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 116,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 116,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Joint by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,014,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

