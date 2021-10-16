$2.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) to report $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.20. Seagate Technology reported earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 137.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full-year earnings of $8.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $8.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $9.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.09.

In other Seagate Technology news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $2,206,131.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $204,118.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,773.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,551 shares of company stock worth $3,309,190 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,684 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 247.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 47.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,267 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 25,620 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,824 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $81.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $106.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.85%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

