Algert Global LLC Acquires 4,470 Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 120,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a $15.65 target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.94.

Shares of NASDAQ AERI opened at $13.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.65. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.30.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $27.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 175.35% and a negative return on equity of 1,531.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.