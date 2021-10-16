6,420 Shares in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Bought by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Surmodics by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Surmodics by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Surmodics by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Surmodics by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Surmodics by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SRDX stock opened at $54.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $761.57 million, a P/E ratio of 549.05, a PEG ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.02. Surmodics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.17 and a 52 week high of $62.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.21.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $23.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.95 million. Surmodics had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 3.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Surmodics from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

In other news, insider John D. Manders sold 2,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total transaction of $139,136.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,948.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Charles W. Olson sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $77,197.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,292 shares in the company, valued at $2,347,697. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,400 shares of company stock worth $695,714 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

