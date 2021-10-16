Algert Global LLC Acquires New Position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAXR. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 862.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 23.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 72.7% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $211,000.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on MAXR shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Maxar Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.27.

In related news, EVP Walter S. Scott purchased 1,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.89 per share, for a total transaction of $51,799.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

MAXR stock opened at $29.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.86. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $58.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,957.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -2.07%.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.