Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Decreases Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Avantor were worth $4,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the first quarter valued at about $1,122,000. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Avantor by 10.4% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 954,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,605,000 after buying an additional 89,939 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Avantor by 8.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 136,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after buying an additional 10,812 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Avantor by 12.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,590,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,933,000 after buying an additional 284,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Avantor by 770.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 29,326 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 81,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $3,021,095.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $226,144.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,956,263. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 545,920 shares of company stock valued at $21,750,831 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
AVTR opened at $38.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.90. The company has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 85.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.49 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76.
Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.
About Avantor
Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.
