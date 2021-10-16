Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 26,200 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in CarMax were worth $5,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 1.2% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its stake in CarMax by 6.0% in the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in CarMax by 2.6% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 13.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $136.79 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.70 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.78 and its 200 day moving average is $128.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarMax news, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $8,809,020.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,084 shares in the company, valued at $11,035,381.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 22,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.64, for a total transaction of $3,042,947.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,954 shares in the company, valued at $4,334,240.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMX. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.46.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

