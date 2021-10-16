Seeyond Sells 866 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Seeyond cut its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 113.7% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 47.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Shares of MPC opened at $66.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $26.77 and a one year high of $67.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 2.09.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.33) earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.