Seeyond Sells 264 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Seeyond reduced its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.5% in the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 18,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.0% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.7% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $4,708,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV opened at $109.80 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.81 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The stock has a market cap of $72.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.36, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.62 and a 200-day moving average of $113.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

