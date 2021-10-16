Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:MS traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.14. The stock had a trading volume of 11,678,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,057,710. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $105.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.80.

In other news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Morgan Stanley stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 72.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,315 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $11,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

