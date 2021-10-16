Ossiam Has $911,000 Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 22.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 120.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 82.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $289.87 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.33 and a twelve month high of $292.30. The firm has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $270.41 and a 200-day moving average of $257.71.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total value of $5,298,075.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMP has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.00.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.