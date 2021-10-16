Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 60,892 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 92.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,892 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 44.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3,877.8% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 27.6% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.15.

Shares of C opened at $72.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.96. The stock has a market cap of $146.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

