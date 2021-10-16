SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Shares Bought by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.18% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period.

Shares of QEFA opened at $76.83 on Friday. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.32 and a fifty-two week high of $79.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.19.

