Natixis Reduces Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Natixis reduced its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 152,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,296,461 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $9,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 326.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 9,035 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $3,358,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 58,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $66.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $26.77 and a 52 week high of $67.92.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.