Seeyond Cuts Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Seeyond reduced its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in American International Group were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AIG. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,039,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in American International Group by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,354,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,079,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108,664 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in American International Group by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,967,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $414,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,118 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,963,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in American International Group by 464,814.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 999,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,579,000 after acquiring an additional 999,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $58.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.71 and a fifty-two week high of $58.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.95.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.56 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 5.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

AIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.15.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

