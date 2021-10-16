Ossiam Invests $611,000 in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Ossiam purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,366,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,846,000 after purchasing an additional 133,990 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,604,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,432,000 after acquiring an additional 828,247 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,129,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,603,000 after buying an additional 314,147 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,086,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,364,000 after purchasing an additional 59,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.5% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,055,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,257,000 after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares in the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $253.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.39 and a 12-month high of $260.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $245.57 and its 200 day moving average is $214.55. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.