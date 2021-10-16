Ossiam Invests $911,000 in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Ossiam bought a new stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 32.6% during the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 88,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,706,000 after acquiring an additional 21,632 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,236,000 after acquiring an additional 11,181 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 13.3% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 715,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,769,000 after buying an additional 83,820 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 2,152.2% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 72,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after buying an additional 69,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the second quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Argus cut Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.25.

In related news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $455,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATO opened at $93.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.59 and a fifty-two week high of $104.99. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.86.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

