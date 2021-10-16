Ossiam Has $794,000 Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ossiam cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 39.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 5,922 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Oracle were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Oracle by 3.7% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Oracle by 0.9% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Oracle to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $95.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $55.14 and a one year high of $97.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 502,376 shares of company stock valued at $45,247,196. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

