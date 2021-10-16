Natixis Acquires 1,150,000 Shares of GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) by 2,300.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,150,000 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in GCM Grosvenor were worth $12,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 40.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

GCMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:GCMG opened at $11.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.34. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.03.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $119.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.47%.

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

