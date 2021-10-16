OLD Mission Capital LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS)

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.95% of iShares MSCI Israel ETF worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EIS. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 106.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 66.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the second quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 59.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Israel ETF stock opened at $74.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.73 and its 200 day moving average is $69.51. iShares MSCI Israel ETF has a 52-week low of $52.36 and a 52-week high of $74.70.

