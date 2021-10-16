OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $1.42 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

OLD Mission Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,034 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDYG. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,196,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,283,000 after purchasing an additional 374,997 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 243.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,136,000 after purchasing an additional 220,781 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 121.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,867,000 after purchasing an additional 64,832 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 736,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,165,000 after purchasing an additional 63,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 507,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,357,000 after purchasing an additional 35,082 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $78.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.83 and its 200-day moving average is $77.30. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1-year low of $57.46 and a 1-year high of $80.32.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

