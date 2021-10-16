Shaolin Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter valued at $354,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter valued at $404,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter valued at $505,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter worth $505,000.

Get Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV alerts:

NASDAQ DNAD opened at $9.85 on Friday. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.80.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target business operating in the biotechnology industry and within the immunology subsector.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.