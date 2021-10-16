United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Grows Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,200,408 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 9,234 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.6% of United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $325,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its position in Microsoft by 43.1% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,829,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168,906 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 24,327.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,717,183 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693,778 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Microsoft by 14,603.6% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,430,203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,044,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,073 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $33,314,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $3,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $304.21 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.62 and a fifty-two week high of $305.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $296.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Microsoft from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.84.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

