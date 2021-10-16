United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires 24,537 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 24,537 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $26,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $51.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.32. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

