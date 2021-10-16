Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to Post $3.39 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) will post $3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nineteen analysts have issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.87. Discover Financial Services posted earnings of $2.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full year earnings of $17.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.06 to $18.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $12.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.61 to $14.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis.

DFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.06.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $471,155.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,224.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,744,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,208,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,283,097,000 after purchasing an additional 632,214 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,614,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,438,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816,544 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,523,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,427,667,000 after purchasing an additional 195,725 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,027,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,197,000 after purchasing an additional 184,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,318,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $865,711,000 after acquiring an additional 195,693 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DFS stock opened at $129.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.85 and a 200-day moving average of $119.37. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $60.42 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

