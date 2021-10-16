Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 417,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,797 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $23,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 445.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $56.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.28. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $56.53 and a one year high of $58.77.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

