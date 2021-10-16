OLD Mission Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) by 154.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,915 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.17% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 3,767.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVDE opened at $64.36 on Friday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $47.37 and a 52-week high of $65.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.63.

