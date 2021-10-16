Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 654 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. FMR LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,097,000 after purchasing an additional 97,259 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $170.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.56. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $450.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.08 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.66%.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.71.

In other news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson bought 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $175.12 per share, with a total value of $29,595.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.