Brokerages Set Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Price Target at C$2.13

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.16.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ESI shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$1.65 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC upped their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.90. The firm has a market cap of C$361.94 million and a P/E ratio of -2.78. Ensign Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$0.45 and a twelve month high of C$2.50.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.21) by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$212.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$212.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.