Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snam in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Snam from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Societe Generale downgraded Snam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snam in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Snam in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get Snam alerts:

SNMRF stock opened at $5.49 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.83. Snam has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $6.15.

SNAM SpA engages is a gas utility company, which builds and manages sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification and Natural Gas Storage. The company was founded on October 30, 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Snam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.