Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PGPHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Partners Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PGPHF opened at $1,661.00 on Wednesday. Partners Group has a 1-year low of $899.20 and a 1-year high of $1,833.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,712.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,580.72.

Partners Group Holding AG is an investment management company, which engages in investments in private markets with growth and development potential. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Private Debt, Private Real Estate, and Private Infrastructure. The Private Equity segment includes direct investments in private companies and investments in the private equity secondary market.

