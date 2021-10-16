Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PGPHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Partners Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PGPHF opened at $1,661.00 on Wednesday. Partners Group has a 1-year low of $899.20 and a 1-year high of $1,833.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,712.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,580.72.

Partners Group Company Profile

Partners Group Holding AG is an investment management company, which engages in investments in private markets with growth and development potential. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Private Debt, Private Real Estate, and Private Infrastructure. The Private Equity segment includes direct investments in private companies and investments in the private equity secondary market.

