Unido EP Price Down 28.2% Over Last Week (UDO)

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 16th. Unido EP has a market cap of $5.07 million and $337,848.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Unido EP has traded 28.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Unido EP coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Unido EP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00069706 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.54 or 0.00073086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.77 or 0.00111199 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,689.97 or 0.99578511 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,877.69 or 0.06362413 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002620 BTC.

About Unido EP

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,523,132 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Buying and Selling Unido EP

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unido EP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unido EP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unido EP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unido EP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.