Navcoin (NAV) Achieves Market Cap of $33.01 Million

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00000754 BTC on major exchanges. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $33.01 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00003802 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003468 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000425 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003459 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00022730 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00022024 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,835,402 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

