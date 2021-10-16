Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $60.91 Million Stock Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,169,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,376 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.29% of DraftKings worth $60,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its position in DraftKings by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in DraftKings by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in DraftKings by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in DraftKings by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC increased its position in DraftKings by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKNG opened at $48.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.90 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.87.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $297.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.84 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 55.33% and a negative net margin of 118.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.05.

In related news, Director John S. Salter sold 656,085 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $39,896,528.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 21,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,083,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,584,369 shares of company stock valued at $254,586,546. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

