QS Investors LLC Lowers Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

QS Investors LLC cut its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,002 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 20,912 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth $880,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 468,430 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 57,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRO opened at $16.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.32. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $16.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.07.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

