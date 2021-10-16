Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $9.32 Million Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $9,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ECL. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total value of $4,470,951.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,844 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,261.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $38,680,467.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at $178,153,109.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 217,496 shares of company stock worth $48,541,441. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.45.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $220.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.93. The company has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.25 and a 12 month high of $231.25.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

