Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) Short Interest Update

Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,490,000 shares, a growth of 50.8% from the September 15th total of 3,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Hyzon Motors stock opened at $5.71 on Friday. Hyzon Motors has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $19.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.24.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts forecast that Hyzon Motors will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYZN. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at $73,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $381,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,113,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HYZN shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Hyzon Motors from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Hyzon Motors in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

