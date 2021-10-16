Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700,000 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the September 15th total of 6,660,000 shares. Approximately 9.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 936,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRTS. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gritstone bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Gritstone bio by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gritstone bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRTS opened at $9.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.22. The stock has a market cap of $454.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.08. Gritstone bio has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $35.20.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 45.67% and a negative net margin of 157.14%. Analysts anticipate that Gritstone bio will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gritstone bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Gritstone bio in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Gritstone bio Company Profile

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

