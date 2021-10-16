OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 19,727 ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 1.45% of ProShares Ultra Real Estate at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of URE. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Real Estate by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Real Estate in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Real Estate in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000.

ProShares Ultra Real Estate stock opened at $97.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.47 and its 200-day moving average is $89.79. ProShares Ultra Real Estate has a 1 year low of $49.76 and a 1 year high of $105.00.

ProShares Ultra Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments, and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

