Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

DCT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duck Creek Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.10.

DCT opened at $34.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -134.38 and a beta of -0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.04. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1 year low of $32.79 and a 1 year high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $70.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.09 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $1,099,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $88,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,049,352 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter worth $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 9,810.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 625.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

