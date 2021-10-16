Stifel Financial Corp Has $15.15 Million Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,728 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $15,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APO. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 306.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth $30,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 366.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

APO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.11.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $67.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.14. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $68.80.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 99.01%.

In other news, Director Joshua Harris sold 75,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $5,116,211.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,237,556 shares of company stock worth $133,641,867. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

